GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 298,002 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $922.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

