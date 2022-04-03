General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Cut by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

