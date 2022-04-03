General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

GE opened at $92.49 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

