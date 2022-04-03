Gene Salkind Acquires 125,000 Shares of Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Stock

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) Director Gene Salkind bought 125,000 shares of Grove stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GRVI opened at $5.34 on Friday. Grove, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grove in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grove by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 189,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

