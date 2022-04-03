Gems (GEM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,243.00

Gems (GEM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Gems has a market capitalization of $252,054.51 and approximately $21,243.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00108568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

