GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.57 ($47.88).

ETR:G1A opened at €37.91 ($41.66) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a one year high of €48.55 ($53.35). The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

