GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $39.25

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.25, but opened at $42.46. GDS shares last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 4,621 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 200.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.4% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 596,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 186,307 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

