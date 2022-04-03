GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $39.25

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.25, but opened at $42.46. GDS shares last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 4,621 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 200.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.4% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 596,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 186,307 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
