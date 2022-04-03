GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $158,178.36 and approximately $30.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00273135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001424 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001399 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.