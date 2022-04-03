GATX (NYSE:GATX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised GATX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.24.

GATX stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,431. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,931. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GATX by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

