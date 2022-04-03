Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.55. Gannett shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $651.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gannett by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

