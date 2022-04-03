GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $166.58

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $166.58, but opened at $193.20. GameStop shares last traded at $185.99, with a volume of 51,119 shares.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of -1.61.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.