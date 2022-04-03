GamerCoin (GHX) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and $135,322.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.96 or 0.07515826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.82 or 0.99889689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054337 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 838,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,905,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

