Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 700 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. 4,975,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,972. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

