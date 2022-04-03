Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 35,031 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,031 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 114,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FENY stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.17. 995,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $21.80.

