Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,743. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

