Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Down 10% Following Analyst Downgrade

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Friday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock to C$1.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Galiano Gold traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 188,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 64,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GAU. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.93.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

