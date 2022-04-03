Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.26.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 21.78 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.90.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

