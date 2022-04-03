G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

GIII stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.