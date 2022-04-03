FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Cut by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.67. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The business’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

PLAY opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

