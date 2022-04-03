FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Air China Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Air China in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

AIRYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air China in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $14.47 on Friday. Air China has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

