FY2023 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Boosted by DA Davidson

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.83 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

