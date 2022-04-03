FY2022 EPS Estimates for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised by Analyst

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. First Bancshares has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

