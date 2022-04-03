FY2022 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $15.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $433.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.14 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

Shares of PSA opened at $396.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $250.58 and a 1 year high of $400.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,608,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

