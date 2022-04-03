FY2022 EPS Estimates for I-Mab Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

IMAB stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

