FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Raised by National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.