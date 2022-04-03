FY2022 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Increased by Analyst

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.83.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVCY. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.