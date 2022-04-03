FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.57. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

ZION stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

