Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Futu stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. Futu has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $181.44.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts expect that Futu will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Futu by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 595,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Futu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 101,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Futu by 159.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Futu by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,028,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Futu by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 111,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUTU. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

