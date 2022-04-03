Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Futu stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. Futu has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $181.44.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts expect that Futu will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on FUTU. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.
Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
