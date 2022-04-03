Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Funko’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.74.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 99,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $1,797,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $43,361.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,540,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

