Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
Shares of FNKO opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Funko’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 99,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $1,797,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $43,361.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,540,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
