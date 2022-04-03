Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,658. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after buying an additional 464,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,717,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 294,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

