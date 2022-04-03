Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. 1,214,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,320. The company has a market capitalization of $964.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,205 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 240,676 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

