Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.11. Frontline shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 25,815 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frontline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

