Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.11. Frontline shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 25,815 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.60 and a beta of 0.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frontline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
