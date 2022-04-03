Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on FMS. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.71.
FMS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,769. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.
