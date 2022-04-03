Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FMS. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.71.

FMS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,769. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

