Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Position Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 8,821.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FOX were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in FOX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOX. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.02. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

