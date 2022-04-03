Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.82%.

In other news, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

