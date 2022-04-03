Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.90 and last traded at $93.11. Approximately 2,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 150,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

