Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE FET traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.39. 32,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,890 shares of company stock worth $992,491 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

