Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBHS. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.30.

NYSE FBHS opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

