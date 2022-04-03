Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.