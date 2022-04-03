Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

