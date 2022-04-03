Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
