FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 432,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,433. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

