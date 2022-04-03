Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

FOR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,728. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $407.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

