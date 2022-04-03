Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.53). Foghorn Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of FHTX stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 105,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 77,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

