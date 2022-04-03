Flux Market Capitalization Achieves $437.19 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $437.19 million and $33.34 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00004087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.00378733 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00090529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105354 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 230,406,005 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

