Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 8.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fluidigm by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fluidigm by 477.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FLDM opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%.

About Fluidigm (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.