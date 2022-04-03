Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of FLXS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 22,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.84. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $50,978.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,204 shares of company stock valued at $544,390 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries (Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.