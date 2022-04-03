Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. 1,691,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,594. Five9 has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

