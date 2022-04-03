Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $176.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $162.68 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.33.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

