Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $176.00.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.
Shares of Five Below stock opened at $162.68 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
