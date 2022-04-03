Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.68 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

