Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.72.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.68 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.