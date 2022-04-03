Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.33. Five Below has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 698,184 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
